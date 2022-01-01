Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pad thai in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve chicken pad thai

Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai Chicken$11.99
Popular Thai Noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crush roasted peanut, bean sprouts, scallions and egg
(egg optional- fish sauce used, substitute available)
Vegetarian option- Mixed Veggies & fried Tofu
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Pad Thai Chicken Bowl$11.95
Stir-fried rice stick noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprout and peanut with chicken.
Pad Thai Chicken$13.95
Stir-fried rice stick noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprout and peanut with chicken.
More about Banana Leaves

