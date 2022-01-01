Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Tap 99 image

 

Tap99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Your choice of American or Provolone cheese. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
More about Tap99
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Fajita (df, gf)$8.50
Yellow rice (gf, vg)
Black beans (gf, vg)
Onion & peppers (gf, vg)
Guacamole (gf, vg)
Sour cream (gf, v)
Salsa
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$12.00
grilled ciabatta, seasoned chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, sautéed onion & peppers, avocado, cilantro, jalapeños, chipotle cream
More about Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW

