Turkey bacon in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Chef Geoff's
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Turkey, Pesto & Bacon Sandwich
|$17.00
provolone, tomato, spinach, sea salt ciabatta
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Maple Turkey Bacon
|$4.95
More about Chef Geoff's
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Turkey, Pesto & Bacon Sandwich
|$15.00
sea salt ciabatta, provolone, tomato, spinach
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Turkey Club (with Bacon)
|$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Turkey bacon, egg white, arugula
|$9.50
Turkey bacon, egg whites, arugula on a Bullfrog bagel.
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Turkey Club (with Bacon)
|$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.