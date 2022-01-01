Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
(Vegetarian).
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
(Vegetarian).
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
(Vegetarian).
More about Busboys and Poets
Carrot Cake Cupcake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.80
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Baked & Wired
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
(Vegetarian).
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.00
Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (has nuts)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
(Vegetarian).
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.80
Moist carrot-flecked cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here) and cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake Slice$6.25
Moist carrot-flecked cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here) and cream cheese frosting.
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$9.00
More about Unconventional Diner
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.00
Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (has nuts)
More about The Coupe
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
All Day by Kramers image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about All Day by Kramers
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Carrot Cake$5.50
Vegan Carrot Cake$5.50
Vegan Carrot Cake$5.50
All Carrot Cakes are NOT created equal! Ours is better! Seriously!
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.00
Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.
More about Bakers Daughter

