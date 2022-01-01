Potstickers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve potstickers
224 7th St SE, Washington
|CHICKEN POTSTICKERS
|$14.00
Fried, sweet chili sauce
Hawk n Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Chicken Potstickers
|$12.00
5 fried chicken wantons with sweet chili sauce
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Winter Squash Potstickers
|$8.00
Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, onions and egg, spicy ginger-soy dip. Pan-seared. 4 pcs.
Oki Bowl - Georgetown
1608 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington
|CHICKEN POTSTICKER (4)
|$11.00
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Pork & Kimchi Potstickers
|$9.00
Sesame dipping sauce.
|Pork and Kimchi Potstickers
|$10.00
Sesame Dipping Sauce