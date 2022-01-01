Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve potstickers

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN POTSTICKERS$14.00
Fried, sweet chili sauce
More about Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk n Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Potstickers$12.00
5 fried chicken wantons with sweet chili sauce
More about Hawk n Dove
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Squash Potstickers$8.00
Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, onions and egg, spicy ginger-soy dip. Pan-seared. 4 pcs.
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

 

Oki Bowl - Georgetown

1608 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN POTSTICKER (4)$11.00
More about Oki Bowl - Georgetown
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork & Kimchi Potstickers$9.00
Sesame dipping sauce.
Pork and Kimchi Potstickers$10.00
Sesame Dipping Sauce
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Pork and Kimchi Potsticker image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Pork and Kimchi Potsticker$10.00
Sesame dipping sauce.
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill

