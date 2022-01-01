Dumplings in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Steamed Meat Dumpling (4)
|$6.50
More about The Dabney
The Dabney
122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Eastern Shore Chicken & Dumplings
|$25.00
fall vegetables, & herbs from our garden
More about Mr.Chens
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|General Tso's Chicken
|$14.98
|Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
|$7.98
|Peking Duck Rolls
|$8.98
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Pork Dumpling (5 PCS)
|$7.95
chopped pork and mixed vegetables.
More about Baan Siam
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Winter Restaurant Week: - Meal for 2 Deal $70
|$70.00
Select 2 appetizers, 2 entrees, 1 dessert and 2 drinks.
|Coconut Milk Griddle Snack
|$9.00
Coconut milk,
rice flour, wheat flour, sugar, salt.
|Chicken Tapioca Dumplings
|$8.00
Tapioca, ground chicken,
garlic, peanuts, pepper,
sweet fermented radish. (GF)
More about Doi Moi
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Steamed Dumplings - Vegetable
|$11.00
Vegetable Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
|Steamed Dumplings - Pork
|$11.00
Pork Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
More about Toki Underground
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Toki Underground
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Dumplings
|$7.00
Choice of pork or vegan dumplings, prepared either pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed
|Dumplings
|$7.00
Choice of pork or vegan dumplings, prepared either pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed
More about Tiger Fork
Tiger Fork
922 N St (rear) NW, Washington
|Mantou Buns
|$14.00
Soy braised pork shoulder, mango, hoisin
|Char Siu Plate
|$20.00
Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice
|Eggplant Mapo Tofu
|$16.00
Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice
*vegan
*Spicy