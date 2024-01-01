Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$6.50
Roasted pork loin, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, baguette.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter at The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jeff's Cuban Sandwich$13.00
braised pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard sauce
Jeff's Cuban Sandwich$12.00
braised pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard sauce
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter - Ivy City

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.
More about Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - Georgetown

1065 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.
More about Baker's Daughter - Georgetown

