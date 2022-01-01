Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$19.00
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of:
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

 

Mochica Express & Chifa DC

919 18th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CAMARONES)$13.00
Shrimp Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Shellfish, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.88
Shrimp Royal Purple Fried Rice$15.88
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp-Chili-Paste Fried Rice with Crispy Pork Belly$18.00
Fried rice, shrimp chili paste,
egg, green and red peppers,
green beans, Thai basil,
crispy pork belly. Spicy
Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp$19.00
Shrimp, rice, egg,
lemongrass, tomatoes,
chili, onion, cilantro,
tom yum chili paste (Medium Spicy)
Stir-Fried Rice with Garlic Shrimp$19.00
Rice, shrimp,
egg, scallions, cilantro,
garlic sauce.
More about Baan Siam
Doi Moi image

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & 5 Spice Bacon Fried Rice$21.00
Coconut jasmine rice, shrimp, house cured bacon, Chinese broccoli, snap peas, sweet soy sauce, garlic chili paste, crispy shallots, cured egg yolk
More about Doi Moi
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice$15.50
Steamed white rice served with stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth
More about Pho Viet USA
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice$13.00
Steamed white rice served with stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

