Shrimp fried rice in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.95
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$19.00
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of:
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of:
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
Mochica Express & Chifa DC
919 18th Street Northwest, Washington
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CAMARONES)
|$13.00
Shrimp Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Shellfish, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.88
|Shrimp Royal Purple Fried Rice
|$15.88
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Shrimp-Chili-Paste Fried Rice with Crispy Pork Belly
|$18.00
Fried rice, shrimp chili paste,
egg, green and red peppers,
green beans, Thai basil,
crispy pork belly. Spicy
|Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp
|$19.00
Shrimp, rice, egg,
lemongrass, tomatoes,
chili, onion, cilantro,
tom yum chili paste (Medium Spicy)
|Stir-Fried Rice with Garlic Shrimp
|$19.00
Rice, shrimp,
egg, scallions, cilantro,
garlic sauce.
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Shrimp & 5 Spice Bacon Fried Rice
|$21.00
Coconut jasmine rice, shrimp, house cured bacon, Chinese broccoli, snap peas, sweet soy sauce, garlic chili paste, crispy shallots, cured egg yolk
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice
|$15.50
Steamed white rice served with stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave
3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice
|$13.00
Steamed white rice served with stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth