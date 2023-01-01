Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve katsu curry

Perry's

1811 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Katsu curry$25.00
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.95
Breaded Chicken deep fried served with spciy potato curry over jasmine rice
L Katsu Curry Chicken Bowl$13.95
Breaded Chicken deep fried served with spciy potato curry over jasmine rice.
D-Bento Box Chicken Katsu Curry$21.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
