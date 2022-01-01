Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Bandit Taco Tenleytown image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$12.50
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream,
and pico de gallo
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
Item pic

 

Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
El Camaron Shrimp | Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, mango pico, habanero sauce. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill
Banner pic

TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$12.50
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito$19.00
More about Mi Casa
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Burrito$16.00
with rice, cheese, sour cream, corn & bean salsa. Served with greens.
More about Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | - ****Please Select The Menu You Want*

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Shrimp Burrito$12.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | - ****Please Select The Menu You Want*

