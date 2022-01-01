Shrimp burritos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Shrimp Burrito
|$12.50
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream,
and pico de gallo
Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill
Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|El Camaron Shrimp | Shrimp Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, mango pico, habanero sauce. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Shrimp Burrito
|$12.50
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
with rice, cheese, sour cream, corn & bean salsa. Served with greens.