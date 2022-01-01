Steak subs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve steak subs
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$15.99
Steak, provolone cheese, peppers and onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sub roll
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Special Steak & Cheese Sub
|$16.00
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$15.00
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Sirloin Steak Hoagie
|$6.95
grilled, shaved sirloin steak grilled with provolone, grilled peppers & onions, ciabatta.
FRENCH FRIES
HENRYS SOUL CAFE
1704 U St NW, Washington DC
|Chicken Steak & Cheese Sub
|$8.49
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$10.99
Sirloin steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice