Steak subs in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve steak subs

Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak and Cheese Sub$15.99
Steak, provolone cheese, peppers and onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sub roll
More about Lou's City Bar
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Steak & Cheese Sub$16.00
Steak & Cheese Sub$15.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Hoagie$6.95
grilled, shaved sirloin steak grilled with provolone, grilled peppers & onions, ciabatta.
More about W&C Dining
HENRYS SOUL CAFE image

FRENCH FRIES

HENRYS SOUL CAFE

1704 U St NW, Washington DC

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Steak & Cheese Sub$8.49
More about HENRYS SOUL CAFE
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Sub$10.99
Sirloin steak meat and provolone cheese served on a sub roll, topped with fixings of your choice
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sub$12.00
Uh oh - Comes with cheese (obvs. lol) peppers and onions
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

