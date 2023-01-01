Cashew chicken in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve cashew chicken
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Pad roasted cashew nut with fried chicken
|$17.95
Chicken (dark meat) lightly battered the wok tossed with onion, bell peppers and
green onions
|TRIO- Pad Roasted Cashew Nut with Fried Chicken
|$17.95
Chicken (dark meat) lightly battered then wok tossed with onion, bell peppers, green onions in chili paste
More about Lucky Danger
Lucky Danger
1101 S Joyce St B27, Arlington
|Cashew Chicken
|$10.00
Small bites of fried chicken with cashews and vegetables
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Cashew Nuts
|$16.00
Fried chicken tender, cashew nuts, carrot, onions and scallions in a tomato-soy sauce.
|Chicken Cashew Nuts
|$12.00
Fried chicken tender, cashew nuts, carrot, onions and scallions in a tomato-soy sauce.