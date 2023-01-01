Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad roasted cashew nut with fried chicken$17.95
Chicken (dark meat) lightly battered the wok tossed with onion, bell peppers and
green onions
TRIO- Pad Roasted Cashew Nut with Fried Chicken$17.95
Chicken (dark meat) lightly battered then wok tossed with onion, bell peppers, green onions in chili paste
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Lucky Danger

1101 S Joyce St B27, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cashew Chicken$10.00
Small bites of fried chicken with cashews and vegetables
More about Lucky Danger
T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cashew Nuts$16.00
Fried chicken tender, cashew nuts, carrot, onions and scallions in a tomato-soy sauce.
Chicken Cashew Nuts$12.00
Fried chicken tender, cashew nuts, carrot, onions and scallions in a tomato-soy sauce.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cashew Smoked Chicken Noodle$16.95
cilantro, orange, black vinegar
More about Assembly

