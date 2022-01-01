Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP PO’ BOY$11.95
Fresh shrimp, lightly dusted, flash-fried & piled high on a Kaiser Roll or Brioche Bun. Drizzle it with our Remoulade Sauce or sauce of your choice & Dress it your Way!
More about Flavors Food Truck
Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Meatball Po'Boy$10.00
A Monday Special! Blackened turkey meatballs, red sauce, basil, parmesan cheese on French bread
More about Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
Earl's Sandwiches image

 

Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po' Boy$0.00
Deep-fried shrimp on grilled ciabatta with lettuce, tomato and cajun remoulade.
More about Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy shrimp po boy$14.95
Shredded lettuce, b&b pickles, roasted garlic aioli
More about Assembly

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Salmon Sandwiches

Pork Dumplings

Salmon Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Penne

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston