Po boy in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve po boy
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|SHRIMP PO’ BOY
|$11.95
Fresh shrimp, lightly dusted, flash-fried & piled high on a Kaiser Roll or Brioche Bun. Drizzle it with our Remoulade Sauce or sauce of your choice & Dress it your Way!
Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|Turkey Meatball Po'Boy
|$10.00
A Monday Special! Blackened turkey meatballs, red sauce, basil, parmesan cheese on French bread
Earl's Sandwiches - 2605 Wilson Blvd
2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$0.00
Deep-fried shrimp on grilled ciabatta with lettuce, tomato and cajun remoulade.