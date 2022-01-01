Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve carne asada

Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Carne Asada 10oz$18.15
New York steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and one chile serrano pepper
Carne asada 12oz$25.30
New York steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and one chile serrano pepper
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Carne Asada$33.93
Hand-cut marinated 21-day aged skirt steak*. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra
More about Uncle Julio's
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Carne Asada$14.00
Grilled flat steak served w/ salad, black beans, rice, pico de gallo &amp; tortillas.
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

 

Guajillo Mexican Cuisine

1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (1019 reviews)
Carne Asada$18.50
Grilled skirt steak with a rub. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Guajillo Mexican Cuisine
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Carne Asada$19.99
Grilled beef seasoned with Peruvian spices. Served with two side orders.
More about Super Pollo
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Carne Asada$15.99
Central American style steak served over 2 corn tortillas with white rice, salad, and a small portion of pico de gallo.
More about Cafe Sazon

