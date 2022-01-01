Carne asada in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve carne asada
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Carne Asada 10oz
|$18.15
New York steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and one chile serrano pepper
|Carne asada 12oz
|$25.30
New York steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and one chile serrano pepper
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Carne Asada
|$33.93
Hand-cut marinated 21-day aged skirt steak*. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Carne Asada
|$14.00
Grilled flat steak served w/ salad, black beans, rice, pico de gallo & tortillas.
Guajillo Mexican Cuisine
1727 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Carne Asada
|$18.50
Grilled skirt steak with a rub. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Carne Asada
|$19.99
Grilled beef seasoned with Peruvian spices. Served with two side orders.