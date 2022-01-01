Chutney in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chutney
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about RASA
SALADS
RASA
2200 Crystal Drive Ste F, Arlington
|Chips + Chutney
|$3.00
lentil chips served alongside mint cilantro and tamarind chutneys [gf]
More about Masala Express
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Masala Express
2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Green Chutney
|$4.50
|Tamarind Chutney
|$4.25
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Chutney
|$0.25