Clams in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve clams
More about The Freshman
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
More about Ballston Local
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
More about Nighthawk Pizza
Nighthawk Pizza
1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington
|Tavern Meats
|$21.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, ground pepperoni, Italian sausage blend, caramelized onions, pecorino, and tomato sauce
|Tavern Pepperoni
|$18.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, sliced pepperoni with tomato sauce
|Tavern Hot Honey
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, ground pepperoni, pickled peppers, mikes hot honey, tomato sauce
More about Chasin' Tails
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Garlic Noodles*
|$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about Takeshi Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Surf Clam Sushi
|$6.00
Hokkai gai. Two pieces.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Surf Clams Sashimi
|$7.00
Hokkigai. Two pieces.
|Surf Clams Sushi
|$6.25
Hokkigai. Two pieces.
More about La Bettola Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Clams Casino
|$14.95
Half dozen of top neck clams baked in basil butter sauce with smoked bacon.
|Fresh Clams over Linguini
|$19.99
Fresh clams cooked in white wine lemon butter sauce and clam juice. Served over linguine with choice of white or red sauce. Served with garlic bread.
More about King Of Koshary
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|New England Clam chowder 16 oz
|$5.59
Light cream, potatoes, clam meat, onions, clam broth, Butter, wheat flour, garlic, salt and pepper. Contain milk
|New England Clam chowder 16 oz
|$5.59
Light cream, potatoes, clam meat, onions, clam broth, Butter, wheat flour, garlic, salt and pepper. Contain milk
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.80
Potato / Bacon / Clams