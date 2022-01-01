Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve clams

The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Classic Cheese - W$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
Roni Cup - W$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
More about Ballston Local
Main pic

 

Nighthawk Pizza

1201 S Joyce Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tavern Meats$21.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, ground pepperoni, Italian sausage blend, caramelized onions, pecorino, and tomato sauce
Tavern Pepperoni$18.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, sliced pepperoni with tomato sauce
Tavern Hot Honey$19.00
Mozzarella, Provolone, ground pepperoni, pickled peppers, mikes hot honey, tomato sauce
More about Nighthawk Pizza
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodles*$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about Chasin' Tails
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Surf Clam Sushi$6.00
Hokkai gai. Two pieces.
More about Takeshi Sushi
consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Surf Clams Sashimi$7.00
Hokkigai. Two pieces.
Surf Clams Sushi$6.25
Hokkigai. Two pieces.
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Clams Casino$14.95
Half dozen of top neck clams baked in basil butter sauce with smoked bacon.
Fresh Clams over Linguini$19.99
Fresh clams cooked in white wine lemon butter sauce and clam juice. Served over linguine with choice of white or red sauce. Served with garlic bread.
More about La Bettola Italiano
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
New England Clam chowder 16 oz$5.59
Light cream, potatoes, clam meat, onions, clam broth, Butter, wheat flour, garlic, salt and pepper. Contain milk
New England Clam chowder 16 oz$5.59
Light cream, potatoes, clam meat, onions, clam broth, Butter, wheat flour, garlic, salt and pepper. Contain milk
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder$8.80
Potato / Bacon / Clams
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Linguini with Clam Sauce$25.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

