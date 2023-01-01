Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg fried rice in
Arlington
/
Arlington
/
Egg Fried Rice
Arlington restaurants that serve egg fried rice
Lucky Danger
1101 S Joyce St B27, Arlington
No reviews yet
Egg Fried Rice
$9.00
Egg, carrots, onions, celery with spice mix
More about Lucky Danger
Peter Chang Arlington
2503-E North Harrison Street, Arlington
No reviews yet
Egg Fried Rice
$8.00
Scallions
More about Peter Chang Arlington
Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington
Pies
Sweet Corn
Pepperoni Pizza
Scallops
Short Ribs
Chicken Wraps
Flautas
Avocado Salad
Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore
Ballston
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Rosslyn
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Clarendon
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Crystal City
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Pentagon City
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Shirlington
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Virginia Square
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Court House
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More near Arlington to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Bethesda
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(157 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Annandale
No reviews yet
Chevy Chase
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(670 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(480 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(505 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston