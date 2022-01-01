Potstickers in Arlington
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
SOUPS • SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Crispy Potstickers
|$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Chicken Potstickers-Fried
|$7.50
Stuffed with marinated chicken, mushroom, and vegetables.