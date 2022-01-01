Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Arlington

Arlington restaurants that serve potstickers

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
Korean Garden Noodles$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
More about Chiko Shirlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
SOUPS • SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3516 reviews)
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
More about The Melting Pot
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Chicken Potstickers-Fried$7.50
Stuffed with marinated chicken, mushroom, and vegetables.
More about Asia Bistro
PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Steamed Chicken &amp; Veggie Potstickers$9.00
Steamed potstickers stuffed with chicken &amp; veggie; topped with light soy ginger &amp; scallions sauce.
More about Saigon Saigon

