Sticky rice in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve sticky rice

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$7.95
Sweet coconut sticky rice, served with fresh mangoes (seasonal) or traditional Thai custard
Custard Sticky Rice$6.95
Sticky Rice$2.50
T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

Takeout
Sticky Rice$2.50
Mango Sticky Rice$6.50
Coconut cream sauce and toasted sesame seeds.
Sweet Sticky Rice$3.00
Padaek - 2931 South Glebe Road

2931 South Glebe Road, Arlington

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticky Rice$3.00
