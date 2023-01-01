Sticky rice in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve sticky rice
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.95
Sweet coconut sticky rice, served with fresh mangoes (seasonal) or traditional Thai custard
|Custard Sticky Rice
|$6.95
|Sticky Rice
|$2.50
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Sticky Rice
|$2.50
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$6.50
Coconut cream sauce and toasted sesame seeds.
|Sweet Sticky Rice
|$3.00