Veggie burgers in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Basic Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Plant Based Burger$9.99
Plant based burger made of peas, rice, and mung bean. Grilled and served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for a gluten free Vegan option
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel$6.25
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, sausage, and American cheese
Basic Hamburger$8.29
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Basic Burger
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Turkey Club$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about Crafthouse
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
More about Meridian Pint
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Courthaus Burger$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
French Dip$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
Chopped Chipotle$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Courthaus Social
Westover Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES

Westover Beer Garden

5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
Chicken Wings$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
More about Westover Beer Garden
Cowboy Cafe image

 

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Zac$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
The Duke$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
More about Cowboy Cafe
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Premium Shake$5.49
Regular Shakes$5.49
Cheese Burger$7.14
More about All About Burger
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Veggie Burger$15.00
Homemade patty, hummus, tomato, cucumber, pickled beets, sliced avocado, served with sweet potato fries
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Veggie Burger$14.99
More about La Bettola Italiano
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Veggie Burger$12.99
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.
More about Super Pollo
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Veggie Burger$8.40
Plant-based patty made from piquante peppers, mushrooms, water chestnuts and garden vegetables topped with arugula, tomato, pickled onions and PERinaise.
More about Nando's PERi-PERi

