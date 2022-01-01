Veggie burgers in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Beyond Plant Based Burger
|$9.99
Plant based burger made of peas, rice, and mung bean. Grilled and served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for a gluten free Vegan option
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
|$6.25
Your choice of Traditional New York Bagel with 2 fried eggs, sausage, and American cheese
|Basic Hamburger
|$8.29
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
|Premium Shake
|$5.49
|Regular Shakes
|$5.49
|Cheese Burger
|$7.14
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Homemade patty, hummus, tomato, cucumber, pickled beets, sliced avocado, served with sweet potato fries
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Veggie Burger
|$14.99
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Veggie Burger
|$12.99
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.