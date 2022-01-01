Chicken burritos in Atlanta
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Vegan.
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Chicken Malibu Burrito Bowl
|$16.50
Shredded Chicken, Kahuna Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa Roja