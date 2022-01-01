Veggie sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Half Veggie Sandwich
|$6.99
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.49
The ultimate veggie sandwich: Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto-mayo on house-made whole wheat bread.
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli
1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta
|Veggie-Hummus Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Alon's Bakery and Market
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.49
The ultimate veggie sandwich: Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto-mayo on house-made whole wheat bread.