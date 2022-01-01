Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Veggie Sandwich$6.99
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Veggie Sandwich image

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$10.49
The ultimate veggie sandwich: Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto-mayo on house-made whole wheat bread.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie-Hummus Sandwich$9.99
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Alon's Bakery and Market

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$10.49
The ultimate veggie sandwich: Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto-mayo on house-made whole wheat bread.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market

