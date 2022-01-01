Tomato salad in Atlanta
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Grape Tomato Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, avo, spring mix, fresh basil, house dressing crispy sweet potato bacon
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta
|Kale salad (sundries tomatoes)
|$5.99
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|TOMATO SALAD
|$12.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Breadcrumbs, Herbs,
Red Wine Vinegar