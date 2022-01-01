Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve tomato salad

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grape Tomato Avocado Salad$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, avo, spring mix, fresh basil, house dressing crispy sweet potato bacon
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale salad (sundries tomatoes)$5.99
BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TOMATO SALAD$12.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Breadcrumbs, Herbs,
Red Wine Vinegar
The Greek Pizzeria

3400 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Tomato Salad$3.50
Tomato’s and cucumbers tossed in lemon dressing
