Chicken soup in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken soup
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Large Chicken Soup
|$8.40
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
|Small Chicken Soup
|$5.25
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$9.00
White meat chicken, bok choy, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, bamboo slices, and water chestnuts in our savory chicken broth
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Soup
|$15.00
Roast chicken, potatoes, carrots, celery, onion and garlic in a rich chicken broth. Served with a cheddar biscuit topper.
