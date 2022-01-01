Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chicken Soup$8.40
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
Small Chicken Soup$5.25
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Item pic

 

Chai Peking

2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Vegetable Soup$9.00
White meat chicken, bok choy, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, bamboo slices, and water chestnuts in our savory chicken broth
More about Chai Peking
Chicken Soup image

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Soup$15.00
Roast chicken, potatoes, carrots, celery, onion and garlic in a rich chicken broth. Served with a cheddar biscuit topper.
More about Bantam and Biddy
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Chicken Soup$8.40
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
Small Chicken Soup$5.25
Rich chicken broth with pulled chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
Chicken Soup$9.00
Rich Chicken Broth with Pulled Chicken, avocado, rice and tortilla strips.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Soup$6.99
More about Toco Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Broth Soup
Our house-made traditional chicken soup. Chicken broth, hominy, cilantro, onions, avocado and tortilla strips.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Pork Belly

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tuna Wraps

Turkey Burgers

Pancakes

Caesar Salad

Vegetable Lo Mein

Cupcakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston