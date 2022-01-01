French toast in Atlanta

Graffiti Atlanta image

 

Graffiti Atlanta

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast$16.95
Sweet cream cheese filled French toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon, or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.
More about Graffiti Atlanta
French Toast image

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
The Breakfast Boys image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Boys

3387 Main St, College Park

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Half French Toast$7.95
French Toast$14.95
More about The Breakfast Boys
Challah French Toast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Challah French Toast$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$14.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Apron + Ladle image

 

Apron + Ladle

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Biscuit$9.00
light + fluffy, drizzled with maple syrup, with a dollop of fresh cream on the side, garnished with fresh berries + dusted with powdered sugar
More about Apron + Ladle
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAPLE FRENCH TOAST, WAFFLE, OR PANCAKE$10.00
More about Folk Art - Highland
Strawberry shortcake French toast image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry shortcake French toast$18.00
Apple Crisp French Toast$16.00
More about Toast On Lenox
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast and Eggs$15.00
Grilled Challah french toast sprinkled with powdered sugar, two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with butter and syrup.
Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
French Toast image

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Arize Breakfast Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Arize Breakfast Cafe

3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point

Avg 4.1 (4031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Jamaican$13.00
This omelet is amazing. Filled with Jerk Chicken, plantain and spinach with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese. One of the most incredible items in the menu. Try it with the Curry Grits. Ya mon
Salmon Croquettes$14.50
Peach F/T$12.00
More about Arize Breakfast Cafe
Bantam And Biddy image

 

Bantam And Biddy

264 19th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$10.00
More about Bantam And Biddy
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MYO$8.99
Small
American Breakfast$11.49
Regular
Sausage Sandwich*$7.99
Regular
More about Oy! Cumberland

