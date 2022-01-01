French toast in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve french toast
Graffiti Atlanta
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA
|Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast
|$16.95
Sweet cream cheese filled French toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon, or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|French Toast
|$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup
The Breakfast Boys
3387 Main St, College Park
|Half French Toast
|$7.95
|French Toast
|$14.95
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Challah French Toast
|$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|French Toast
|$14.99
Apron + Ladle
227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs
|French Toast Biscuit
|$9.00
light + fluffy, drizzled with maple syrup, with a dollop of fresh cream on the side, garnished with fresh berries + dusted with powdered sugar
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|MAPLE FRENCH TOAST, WAFFLE, OR PANCAKE
|$10.00
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Strawberry shortcake French toast
|$18.00
|Apple Crisp French Toast
|$16.00
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|French Toast and Eggs
|$15.00
Grilled Challah french toast sprinkled with powdered sugar, two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with butter and syrup.
Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Ultimate Skillet
|$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|French Toast
|$10.00
Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, blueberry basil compote
Arize Breakfast Cafe
3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point
|The Jamaican
|$13.00
This omelet is amazing. Filled with Jerk Chicken, plantain and spinach with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese. One of the most incredible items in the menu. Try it with the Curry Grits. Ya mon
|Salmon Croquettes
|$14.50
|Peach F/T
|$12.00