Chocolate cake in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta
|Chocolate Banana Swirled Cake
|$4.50
We used ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate to give this must-have delight its balanced flavor. Chocolate/chocolate chip cake batter and banana cake batter combine – without artificial colors, flavors preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup – to create an instant favorite.
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Volare Bistro
603 N Central Ave, Hapeville
|Flourless Chocolate Bourbon Cake
|$8.00
(GF) Our delicious flour-less bourbon cake with pecans, caramel and whipped cream.
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$12.00
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
layers of dark chocolate, chocolate mousse
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Fuggy Chocolate Cake - GF
|$6.50
This (gluten-free!) flourless chocolate cake is decadent and rich. Not too sweet, very fudgy. it's delicious!
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
layers of dark chocolate, chocolate mousse
|White Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$6.95
yellow cake, sweet custard, raspberries
Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A, ATLANTA
|Yellow Cake w/ chocolate frosting
|$10.00
|Alkaline Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
Alkaline Kamut Cake
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Rich chocolate layers with chocolate buttercream frosting.
|German Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Chocolate pecan frosting between fluffy chocolate layers.
Galla's Pizza
4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
layers of dark chocolate, chocolate mousse
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
3699 Main St., College Park
|Banana Pudding Chocolate Swirl Cake
|$4.50
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
layers of dark chocolate, chocolate mousse
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|5 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
5 layers of Bittersweet Chocolate Cake with Whipped Chocolate Ganache and crunchy cocoa nibs.