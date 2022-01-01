Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Banana Swirled Cake$4.50
We used ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate to give this must-have delight its balanced flavor. Chocolate/chocolate chip cake batter and banana cake batter combine – without artificial colors, flavors preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup – to create an instant favorite.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Life Bistro
c926282e-f237-4148-ba05-0eb85a25f5d5 image

SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Bourbon Cake$8.00
(GF) Our delicious flour-less bourbon cake with pecans, caramel and whipped cream.
More about Volare Bistro
Nakato Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
Petit Chou image

 

Petit Chou

662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$8.00
More about Petit Chou
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
layers of dark chocolate, chocolate mousse
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Item pic

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fuggy Chocolate Cake - GF$6.50
This (gluten-free!) flourless chocolate cake is decadent and rich. Not too sweet, very fudgy. it's delicious!
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hudson Grille - Downtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
layers of dark chocolate, chocolate mousse
White Chocolate Raspberry Cake$6.95
yellow cake, sweet custard, raspberries
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Main pic

 

Plant Based Pizza - Barnett

730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Cake w/ chocolate frosting$10.00
Alkaline Chocolate Cake$13.00
Alkaline Kamut Cake
More about Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar image

 

Bob & Harriet's Home Bar

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Rich chocolate layers with chocolate buttercream frosting.
German Chocolate Cake$6.95
Chocolate pecan frosting between fluffy chocolate layers.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Galla's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Galla's Pizza

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Galla's Pizza
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
layers of dark chocolate, chocolate mousse
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ image

 

Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

3699 Main St., College Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding Chocolate Swirl Cake$4.50
More about Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
layers of dark chocolate, chocolate mousse
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$9.00
5 layers of Bittersweet Chocolate Cake with Whipped Chocolate Ganache and crunchy cocoa nibs.
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Redbird image

 

Redbird

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1886 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Ganache Cake$8.00
with candied sesame seeds and sweet cream (v, gf)
More about Redbird

