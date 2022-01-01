Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve eel

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Sauce$0.50
Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
Eel Cucumber Roll$6.75
More about Wagaya - Emory
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Sauce$0.50
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) Nigiri$4.00
on top of sushi rice
Eel Roll$10.00
inside: eel and cucumber with eel sauce outside: sesame seeds
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
3aa5edb3-0fef-45df-b3b1-f9fe3965f651 image

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMP & EEL ROLL$17.00
with light mayo, avocado, smoked salmon, cucumber, and eel sauce
EEL ROLL$17.00
Smoked salmon, cucumber, and avocado
Unagi N (eel)$7.00
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Item pic

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Unagi (fresh water eel)$4.00
Eel, rice
Anago (Sea Eel)$5.00
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dancing Eel Roll$13.99
Eel Avocado Roll$7.99
BBQ Eel 2 PCS$5.99
More about Yebisuya
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Roll$8.00
Grilled eel with scallion.
California Eel Roll$15.00
California roll topped with eel.
Eel Sauce 2oz$0.50
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Sauce$1.25
Swirling Eel$13.00
Eel Cucumber Roll$7.00
More about Nagomiya
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel sauce$0.50
More about Sukoshi
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Cucumber Roll$6.75
.50 EEL$0.50
eel sauce$0.75
More about Wagaya - Midtown

