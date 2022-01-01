Eel in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve eel
More about Wagaya - Emory
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Eel Sauce
|$0.50
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$7.50
|Eel Cucumber Roll
|$6.75
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Eel Sauce
|$0.50
|Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) Nigiri
|$4.00
on top of sushi rice
|Eel Roll
|$10.00
inside: eel and cucumber with eel sauce outside: sesame seeds
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|SHRIMP TEMP & EEL ROLL
|$17.00
with light mayo, avocado, smoked salmon, cucumber, and eel sauce
|EEL ROLL
|$17.00
Smoked salmon, cucumber, and avocado
|Unagi N (eel)
|$7.00
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Unagi (fresh water eel)
|$4.00
Eel, rice
|Anago (Sea Eel)
|$5.00
More about Yebisuya
Yebisuya
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta
|Dancing Eel Roll
|$13.99
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$7.99
|BBQ Eel 2 PCS
|$5.99
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|Eel Roll
|$8.00
Grilled eel with scallion.
|California Eel Roll
|$15.00
California roll topped with eel.
|Eel Sauce 2oz
|$0.50
More about Nagomiya
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Eel Sauce
|$1.25
|Swirling Eel
|$13.00
|Eel Cucumber Roll
|$7.00