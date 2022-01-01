Stew in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve stew
Jamerican Bar & Grill
4847 Old National Highway, College Park
|Brown Stewed Chicken
|$12.50
Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck
55 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta
|Negril's Oxtail Stew
|$17.00
Slow-Braised Oxtails, Rice & Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, Sweet Plantains
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Brunswick Stew (GF)
Classic Brunswick stew, served with a GF jalapeño cornbread.
The Pig & The Pearl
1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta
|Brunswick Stew
|$7.00
Brisket, Pork, Chicken, Smoked Tomato, Corn, Signature Bourbon Sauce
*Gluten Free
Hammocks Trading Company
7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Fisherman's Stew
|$32.00
Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, and fresh fish cooked in our tomato-saffron broth and served with grilled bread.