Vegetable soup in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Item pic

 

Chai Peking

2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Soup$6.75
Bok choy mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, bamboo slices, and water chestnuts in a savory chicken broth
Chicken Vegetable Soup$9.00
White meat chicken, bok choy, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, bamboo slices, and water chestnuts in our savory chicken broth
Tofu Vegetable Soup$7.00
Tofu, bok choy, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, bamboo slices, and water chestnuts in our savory chicken broth
More about Chai Peking
Arden's Garden image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Arden's Garden

1117 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Veggie Curry Soup$6.95
Ingredients: Onions, Tomato Puree, Carrots, Coconut Water, Distilled Water, Tamari, Spinach, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Shallot, Lemongrass, Lemon Juice, Curry Powder, Agave, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, and Cumin.
More about Arden's Garden
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggy Soup CUP /12oz$7.00
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Veggie Curry Soup$6.95
Ingredients: Onions, Tomato Puree, Carrots, Coconut Water, Distilled Water, Tamari, Spinach, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Shallot, Lemongrass, Lemon Juice, Curry Powder, Agave, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, and Cumin.
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

969 Marietta St NW #300, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Superfood Vegetable Lentil Soup$6.95
Ingredients: Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Peppercorn, Bay Leaf), Tomato, Broccoli, Celery, Onion, Carrot, Lentil, Sweet Potato, Corn, Peas, Garlic Powder , Dried Oregano, Red Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt.
Thai Veggie Curry Soup$6.95
Ingredients: Onions, Tomato Puree, Carrots, Coconut Water, Distilled Water, Tamari, Spinach, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Shallot, Lemongrass, Lemon Juice, Curry Powder, Agave, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, and Cumin.
More about Arden's Garden

