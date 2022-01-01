Vegetable soup in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Chai Peking
2205 Lavista Rd Ne, Atlanta
|Vegetable Soup
|$6.75
Bok choy mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, bamboo slices, and water chestnuts in a savory chicken broth
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$9.00
White meat chicken, bok choy, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, bamboo slices, and water chestnuts in our savory chicken broth
|Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$7.00
Tofu, bok choy, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, bamboo slices, and water chestnuts in our savory chicken broth
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Arden's Garden
1117 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta
|Thai Veggie Curry Soup
|$6.95
Ingredients: Onions, Tomato Puree, Carrots, Coconut Water, Distilled Water, Tamari, Spinach, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Shallot, Lemongrass, Lemon Juice, Curry Powder, Agave, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, and Cumin.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Veggy Soup CUP /12oz
|$7.00
Arden's Garden
5829 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta
Arden's Garden
969 Marietta St NW #300, Atlanta
|Superfood Vegetable Lentil Soup
|$6.95
Ingredients: Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Peppercorn, Bay Leaf), Tomato, Broccoli, Celery, Onion, Carrot, Lentil, Sweet Potato, Corn, Peas, Garlic Powder , Dried Oregano, Red Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt.
