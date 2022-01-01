Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$14.99
More about Big Kahuna
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla, Cheese$9.95
Spinach Flour Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli, Peppers, Mushrooms and served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Guacamole
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Item pic

TACOS

Minero - Atlanta

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers, beans, cilantro, on a flour tortilla
More about Minero - Atlanta
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar - Grant Park

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
S Mixed Veggies Quesadilla$12.00
A large flour tortilla filled with our signature mixed veggies, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Veggies - squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, carrots, and peppers
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar - Grant Park
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$8.95
Flour tortilla, sauteed peppers and onions, melted cheddar jack, sour cream, house made salsa, and guacamole.
More about Whitehall Tavern

