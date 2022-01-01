Veggie quesadillas in Atlanta
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Veggie Quesadilla, Cheese
|$9.95
Spinach Flour Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli, Peppers, Mushrooms and served with Sour Cream, Salsa and Guacamole
Minero - Atlanta
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers, beans, cilantro, on a flour tortilla
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar - Grant Park
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|S Mixed Veggies Quesadilla
|$12.00
A large flour tortilla filled with our signature mixed veggies, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Veggies - squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, carrots, and peppers