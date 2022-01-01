Grits in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve grits

Radial Cafe image

 

Radial Cafe

1530 Dekalb Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Grits$2.49
More about Radial Cafe
The Little Farmhouse Cafe image

 

The Little Farmhouse Cafe

3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamed Grits$4.00
More about The Little Farmhouse Cafe
BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$13.00
seafood gumbo$10.00
Shrimp &Grits$22.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
Augie's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Cafe

1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$4.00
More about Augie's Cafe
The Breakfast Boys image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Boys

3387 Main St, College Park

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Catfish, Shrimp & Grits$24.95
More about The Breakfast Boys
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Grits$4.00
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
Root Baking image

 

Root Baking

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grit Bowl$10.50
More about Root Baking
Southern Queenz image

 

Southern Queenz

1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Protein & Grits$27.00
fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce
Southern Crown$27.00
Southern fried chicken | collards | mac + cheese | yams | cornbread | picante sauce
Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles$23.00
fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar
More about Southern Queenz
Graffiti Breakfast image

 

Graffiti Breakfast

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grits$2.75
buttery creamy grits
More about Graffiti Breakfast
Apron + Ladle image

 

Apron + Ladle

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits Cheese$4.00
More about Apron + Ladle
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grit Fritters$5.99
house made grits w/ cheddar cheese and jalapeños deep fried, served w/ peach jam
More about Folk Art - Highland
Toast On Lenox image

 

Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$5.00
Catfish and Grits$19.00
More about Toast On Lenox
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$17.95
More about 10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grits and Eggs Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs any style, grits or home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, chicken sausage or pork sausage. Served with white, wheat or multigrain toast.
Fried Catfish and Grits$18.00
Creamy grits topped with fried catfish smothered in our homemade grits sauce.
Homestyle Grits$4.99
Creamy homestyle grits.
Add cheese for $.99
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Speckled Grits image

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Speckled Grits$4.00
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Arize Breakfast Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Arize Breakfast Cafe

3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point

Avg 4.1 (4031 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Jamaican$13.00
This omelet is amazing. Filled with Jerk Chicken, plantain and spinach with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese. One of the most incredible items in the menu. Try it with the Curry Grits. Ya mon
Salmon Croquettes$14.50
Peach F/T$12.00
More about Arize Breakfast Cafe
Bantam And Biddy image

 

Bantam And Biddy

264 19th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Grits$4.00
More about Bantam And Biddy
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MYO$8.99
Small
American Breakfast$11.49
Regular
Sausage Sandwich*$7.99
Regular
More about Oy! Cumberland
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$28.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse

