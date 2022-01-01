Grits in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve grits
The Little Farmhouse Cafe
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta
|Creamed Grits
|$4.00
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
|seafood gumbo
|$10.00
|Shrimp &Grits
|$22.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Boys
3387 Main St, College Park
|Crispy Catfish, Shrimp & Grits
|$24.95
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
Southern Queenz
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta
|Protein & Grits
|$27.00
fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce
|Southern Crown
|$27.00
Southern fried chicken | collards | mac + cheese | yams | cornbread | picante sauce
|Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles
|$23.00
fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar
Graffiti Breakfast
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
|Grits
|$2.75
buttery creamy grits
Apron + Ladle
227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs
|Grits Cheese
|$4.00
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|Grit Fritters
|$5.99
house made grits w/ cheddar cheese and jalapeños deep fried, served w/ peach jam
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.95
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Grits and Eggs Breakfast
|$14.00
Two eggs any style, grits or home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, chicken sausage or pork sausage. Served with white, wheat or multigrain toast.
|Fried Catfish and Grits
|$18.00
Creamy grits topped with fried catfish smothered in our homemade grits sauce.
|Homestyle Grits
|$4.99
Creamy homestyle grits.
Add cheese for $.99
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Speckled Grits
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Arize Breakfast Cafe
3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point
|The Jamaican
|$13.00
This omelet is amazing. Filled with Jerk Chicken, plantain and spinach with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese. One of the most incredible items in the menu. Try it with the Curry Grits. Ya mon
|Salmon Croquettes
|$14.50
|Peach F/T
|$12.00
Oy! Cumberland
2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA
|MYO
|$8.99
Small
|American Breakfast
|$11.49
Regular
|Sausage Sandwich*
|$7.99
Regular