Meat calzones in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve meat calzones
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Meat Calzone
|$12.00
Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage
Pizza Leon
4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin
|All Meat Calzone
|$13.00
Our Traditional Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese With Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, & Italian Sausage
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Meat Calzone
|$11.00
Pepperoni and Sausage.
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
12024 HWY 290, Austin
|Meat Zone Calzone
|$12.99
Signature 4 blend cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage and Bacon. Served with a side of garlic knots and dippnig sauce of your choice.