Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fudge

Consumer pic

 

of Love & Regret

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Walnut Double Fudge Brownie$10.00
More about of Love & Regret
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie$2.75
Fudge Brownie$2.75
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Caprese Paninis

Mapo Tofu

Garlic Cheese Bread

French Onion Soup

Meatloaf

Sticky Rice

Kale Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2036 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston