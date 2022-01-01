Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve garlic bread

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$1.99
Garlic Bread$1.29
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.75
With melted mozzarella and a side of marinara.(Hot serve)
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$3.98
Garlic Bread W/Cheese$4.96
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$4.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$6.00
Garlic Bread$5.00
Fresh italian bread
More about Barfly’s
Busboys and Poets image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Garlic Bread$4.00
nice blend of fresh garlic, butter & herbs
More about Nick's Fish House
Item pic

 

BRD - R.House

301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Toasted Garlic Bread$2.49
One Roll
More about BRD - R.House
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella
Garlic Bread$4.00
4 slices of Italian bread glazed with garlic butter
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
garlic bread$3.99
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella$4.50
HOUSE MADE ON OUR 12 INCH ROLL WITH BUTTER, GARLIC , PARMIGIANO CHEESE, HERBS & MOZZARELLA CHEESE.
Garlic Bread$3.50
HOUSE MADE ON OUR 12 INCH ROLL WITH BUTTER, GARLIC, PARMIGIANO CHEESE & HERBS.
More about Vinny's Cafe
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Never On Sunday
Zella's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garlic Bread$1.25
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$6.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Of Garlic Bread$3.00
Small Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.95
Our Signature Cheesy Garlic Bread
Large Cheesy Garlic Bread$11.95
Our Signature Cheesy Garlic Bread
More about Pie in the Sky
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC BREAD$6.00
More about Captain James seafood palace
Item pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
OLD BAY GARLIC BREAD$7.00
More about Choptank
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$4.99
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Item pic

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Toasted Garlic Bread$2.49
One Roll
More about BRD - Federal Hill

