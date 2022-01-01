Garlic bread in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve garlic bread
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$1.99
|Garlic Bread
|$1.29
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.75
With melted mozzarella and a side of marinara.(Hot serve)
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Garlic Bread
|$3.98
|Garlic Bread W/Cheese
|$4.96
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$6.00
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Fresh italian bread
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Side Garlic Bread
|$2.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Homemade Garlic Bread
|$4.00
nice blend of fresh garlic, butter & herbs
BRD - R.House
301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore
|Toasted Garlic Bread
|$2.49
One Roll
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$5.00
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella
|Garlic Bread
|$4.00
4 slices of Italian bread glazed with garlic butter
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$5.00
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
|$4.50
HOUSE MADE ON OUR 12 INCH ROLL WITH BUTTER, GARLIC , PARMIGIANO CHEESE, HERBS & MOZZARELLA CHEESE.
|Garlic Bread
|$3.50
HOUSE MADE ON OUR 12 INCH ROLL WITH BUTTER, GARLIC, PARMIGIANO CHEESE & HERBS.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread
|$2.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Side Garlic Bread
|$1.25
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Side Of Garlic Bread
|$3.00
|Small Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$7.95
Our Signature Cheesy Garlic Bread
|Large Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$11.95
Our Signature Cheesy Garlic Bread
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|GARLIC BREAD
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99