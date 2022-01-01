Key lime pies in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve key lime pies
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Key Lime Pie
|$14.00
Graham Cracker Crumb, Meringue, Fresh Kiwi
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
(Homemade)
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|The Best Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
shortbread & graham cracker crust, condensed milk, whipped cream
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|Key Lime Whole Pie
|$30.00
BRD - Federal Hill
1104 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Taharka Key Lime Pie Pint
|$8.99
Key lime ice cream with a graham cracker swirl