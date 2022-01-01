Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve key lime pies

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$14.00
Graham Cracker Crumb, Meringue, Fresh Kiwi
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
(Homemade)
More about Busboys and Poets
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Best Key Lime Pie$10.00
shortbread & graham cracker crust, condensed milk, whipped cream
The Best Key Lime Pie$10.00
shortbread & graham cracker crust, condensed milk, whipped cream
More about The Food Market
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$6.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Banner pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KEY LIME PIE$12.00
More about Watershed
Item pic

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Whole Pie$30.00
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
Item pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KEY LIME PIE$10.00
More about Choptank
Item pic

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taharka Key Lime Pie Pint$8.99
Key lime ice cream with a graham cracker swirl
More about BRD - Federal Hill
Lobo Fell's Point image

 

Lobo Fell's Point

1900 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Homemade with real key lime juice, served with our vanilla bean whipped cream.
More about Lobo Fell's Point

