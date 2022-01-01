Taquitos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Taquitos braised chicken, parsley lime rice, black beans and soft street tortillas. Served with guacamole and sour cream
|$9.29
More about Holy Frijoles
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Taquitos
|$8.00
flour tortilla rolled with cheddar jack cheese, choice of filling & fried crisp, side of salsa picante & sour cream