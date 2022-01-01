Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taquitos braised chicken, parsley lime rice, black beans and soft street tortillas. Served with guacamole and sour cream$9.29
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$8.00
flour tortilla rolled with cheddar jack cheese, choice of filling & fried crisp, side of salsa picante & sour cream
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Taquitos$11.00
Chicken rolled in corn tortillas, queso, red and black hot sauce
