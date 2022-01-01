Quesadillas in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve quesadillas
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville
|Quesadilla
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|California Quesadilla
|$13.00
Fresh spinach & pico, goat cheese & black beans
|Steak Quesadilla
|$17.00
Marinated & grilled sirloin steak
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Lime marinated grilled chicken breast
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham
|Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken
|$14.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham
|Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
Carrigan's Public House
2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook
|Bang Bang Quesadilla
|$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
5363 US-280 B100, Hoover
|Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken
|$14.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
616 29th St S, Birmingham
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse - Crestline
212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with avocado, sour cream, salad and a orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.