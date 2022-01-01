Quesadillas in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Calle Tacos & Snacks image

 

La Calle Tacos & Snacks

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla
More about La Calle Tacos & Snacks
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Quesadilla$13.00
Fresh spinach & pico, goat cheese & black beans
Steak Quesadilla$17.00
Marinated & grilled sirloin steak
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Lime marinated grilled chicken breast
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (2026 reviews)
Takeout
Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, sharp cheddar, mozzarella with white BBQ sauce. Served with avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Bang Bang Shrimp Quesadilla image

 

Carrigan's Public House

2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bang Bang Quesadilla$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese.
Bang Bang Quesadilla$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese.
More about Carrigan's Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Uptowner Quesadilla image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

616 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uptowner Quesadilla$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

5279 Highway 280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with avocado, sour cream, salad and a orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

