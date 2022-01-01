Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

PIZZA

Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$20.00
Fresh pasta, cherry tomatoes, besciamella, basil pesto(basil, nuts, xvoo), parmigiano
More about Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
Item pic

 

Belli - Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meat Lasagna$19.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
More about Belli - Belli
Anthony’s Place image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony’s Place

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (911 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$12.00
More about Anthony’s Place
Banner pic

 

Felice - Felice Montague

84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Tradizionale$28.00
homemade spinach pasta, slow-cooked veal ragù, béchamel, Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce
More about Felice - Felice Montague
Item pic

 

The VSPOT - Park Slope

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna w/ Ceasar Salad$22.00
Our famous lasagna layered with authentic marinara, seasoned seitan ground "beef," & basil ricotta; served with a side Caesar salad (contains almond)
More about The VSPOT - Park Slope
Banner pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM Vegetable Lasagna$9.95
SM Lasagna$9.95
LG Vegetable Lasagna$13.95
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
4e136f78-91d0-41e4-a052-a4aa56f3023a image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$24.00
Eggplant, squash, kale, tomato sauce & buttermilk ricotta.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Lasagna$10.50
Meat Lasagna$11.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Camillo

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$19.00
Fresh pasta, cherry tomatoes, besciamella, basil pesto(basil, nuts, xvoo), parmigiano
More about Camillo
Item pic

 

Locanda Vini E Olii

129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with zucchini,  carrots, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil,  grana padano cheese & besciamella
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Item pic

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$21.00
Beef & pork meat ragout, besciamel & parmiggiano
More about Bonafini
Item pic

 

Crosta Pizzeria - 486 6 th Ave

486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Lasagna$17.00
Brick Oven Baked Lasagna (Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Spinach)
More about Crosta Pizzeria - 486 6 th Ave
Lasagna Bolognese image

PASTA

Aita - Clinton Hill

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Bolognese$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, classic pork & beef ragú and parmigiano. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
Lasagna Verdure$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, soft leeks, baby kale, roasted wild mushrooms, and fontina. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
More about Aita - Clinton Hill
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna di Vegetali$18.95
Vegetables, ricotta & mozzarella cheese with a spinach pesto cream suace
Lasagna Family Style$48.95
Gio's Homemade meat lasagna (feeds at least 6)
Lucas Lasagna$18.95
Traditional beef lasagna with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Lasagna image

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna$20.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
More about Aita Trattoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Pad See

Cornbread

Stew

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Sandwiches

Mango Sticky Rice

Vanilla Cake

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1863 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1863 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston