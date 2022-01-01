Lasagna in Brooklyn
Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Lasagna
|$20.00
Fresh pasta, cherry tomatoes, besciamella, basil pesto(basil, nuts, xvoo), parmigiano
Belli - Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Meat Lasagna
|$19.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Felice - Felice Montague
84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Lasagna Tradizionale
|$28.00
homemade spinach pasta, slow-cooked veal ragù, béchamel, Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce
The VSPOT - Park Slope
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Lasagna w/ Ceasar Salad
|$22.00
Our famous lasagna layered with authentic marinara, seasoned seitan ground "beef," & basil ricotta; served with a side Caesar salad (contains almond)
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|SM Vegetable Lasagna
|$9.95
|SM Lasagna
|$9.95
|LG Vegetable Lasagna
|$13.95
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Lasagna
|$24.00
Eggplant, squash, kale, tomato sauce & buttermilk ricotta.
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Veggie Lasagna
|$10.50
|Meat Lasagna
|$11.00
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Fresh pasta, cherry tomatoes, besciamella, basil pesto(basil, nuts, xvoo), parmigiano
Locanda Vini E Olii
129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
|Lasagna
|$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with zucchini, carrots, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, grana padano cheese & besciamella
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Lasagna
|$21.00
Beef & pork meat ragout, besciamel & parmiggiano
Crosta Pizzeria - 486 6 th Ave
486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn
|Vegetarian Lasagna
|$17.00
Brick Oven Baked Lasagna (Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Spinach)
Aita - Clinton Hill
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, classic pork & beef ragú and parmigiano. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
|Lasagna Verdure
|$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, soft leeks, baby kale, roasted wild mushrooms, and fontina. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Lasagna di Vegetali
|$18.95
Vegetables, ricotta & mozzarella cheese with a spinach pesto cream suace
|Lasagna Family Style
|$48.95
Gio's Homemade meat lasagna (feeds at least 6)
|Lucas Lasagna
|$18.95
Traditional beef lasagna with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese