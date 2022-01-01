Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Tuna Roll$7.00
White tuna with avocado OR cucumber
Black Pepper Tuna Roll$7.00
Black pepper tuna with avocado OR cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
More about That Sushi Spot
Item pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Avo Roll$9.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
More about Trad Room
Item pic

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll Crunchy$7.00
Tuna Avocado Roll$7.00
Brioche Spicy Tuna Roll$13.00
More about Bedford Food Hall
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Avocado Hand Roll$8.00
White Tuna Jalapeno Roll$8.00
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Tuna Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll$9.00
More about Taiki
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.99
Sashimi grade tuna with togarashi
Tuna Roll$5.79
Tuna wrapped with sushi rice and nori
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crazy Tuna Roll$17.50
Pepper tuna, avocado, scallion, topped with spicy tuna, pearl rice and special sauce.
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll$12.00
Crunchy spicy tuna inside and avocado on top.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
More about Wasabi- BK
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene image

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Toro Scallion Roll$16.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna Akami Roll$10.00
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
Consumer pic

 

HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Roll$8.00
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Spicy mayo on top
More about HIBINO Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
32. spicy tuna roll$5.00
crunchy spicy tuna with choice of 1 veggie
More about Basarvdogim Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Chocolate Croissants

Home Fries

Waffles

Ceviche

Veggie Burgers

Salmon

Avocado Toast

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston