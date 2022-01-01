Tuna rolls in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|White Tuna Roll
|$7.00
White tuna with avocado OR cucumber
|Black Pepper Tuna Roll
|$7.00
Black pepper tuna with avocado OR cucumber
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Spicy Tuna Avo Roll
|$9.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Tuna Roll Crunchy
|$7.00
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$7.00
|Brioche Spicy Tuna Roll
|$13.00
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Tuna Avocado Hand Roll
|$8.00
|White Tuna Jalapeno Roll
|$8.00
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.99
Sashimi grade tuna with togarashi
|Tuna Roll
|$5.79
Tuna wrapped with sushi rice and nori
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crazy Tuna Roll
|$17.50
Pepper tuna, avocado, scallion, topped with spicy tuna, pearl rice and special sauce.
|Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll
|$12.00
Crunchy spicy tuna inside and avocado on top.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Tuna Toro Scallion Roll
|$16.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
|Tuna Akami Roll
|$10.00
HIBINO Brooklyn
333 Henry Street, Brooklyn
|Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$9.00
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.50
Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Spicy mayo on top