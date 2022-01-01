Mushroom burgers in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger$15.25
8oz. burger, bacon, melted swiss, caramelized onions & mushrooms with A1 mayo on a toasted hard roll served with fresh cut fries
More about Joe's Deli
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bleu Mushroom Burger$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$12.00
mushroom, grilled onion, swiss, mayo
More about Swan Street Diner
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom and Swiss Burger$12.99
Fire-grilled 8oz handcrafted beef burger to your liking with choice of toppings.
More about Mythos
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$12.49
We roped together our hand-crafted beef patty with Cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onions Rings, and Bacon.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$13.99
Grilled with sauteed mushrooms & onions. Your choice of cheese.
More about Wellington Pub
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bleu Mushroom Burger$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Swiss Mushroom Burger w/ Char$8.39
More about Kensington Pizza
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Served with crinkle cut fries
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bleu Mushroom Burger$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

