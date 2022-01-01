Mushroom burgers in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
More about Joe's Deli
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger
|$15.25
8oz. burger, bacon, melted swiss, caramelized onions & mushrooms with A1 mayo on a toasted hard roll served with fresh cut fries
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Bleu Mushroom Burger
|$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Mushroom Burger
|$12.00
mushroom, grilled onion, swiss, mayo
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$12.99
Fire-grilled 8oz handcrafted beef burger to your liking with choice of toppings.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Mushroom Burger
|$12.49
We roped together our hand-crafted beef patty with Cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onions Rings, and Bacon.
More about Wellington Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Mushroom Burger
|$13.99
Grilled with sauteed mushrooms & onions. Your choice of cheese.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Bleu Mushroom Burger
|$18.29
Melted crumbly bleu, caramelized onions, crispy capicola, marinated fresh mushrooms, leaf lettuce, & mayo.
More about Kensington Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Swiss Mushroom Burger w/ Char
|$8.39
More about D'Avolio
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.00
Served with crinkle cut fries