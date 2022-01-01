Spinach and artichoke dip in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Artichoke, Spinach and Brie Dip$11.95
Toasted Pita
Baked Artichoke, Spinach & Brie Dip$11.95
Artichoke, Spinach & Brie dip - toasted pita
More about Creekview Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.99
Creamy spinach, artichoke & imported cheeses with grilled pita and colored tortilla chips.
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$7.00
1/2 quart creamy spinach & artichoke dip, made in house, we recommend to serve it up with pita chips, veggies, or grilled bread
More about Mojo Market

