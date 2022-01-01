Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve stew

Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Stew (Shwe Payon Thi Hin)$15.00
V/GF Available: Our famous Burmese pumpkin curry with ginger, garlic and chili with homemade sauce. With Veg $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Stew (Shwe Payon Thi Hin)$12.50
V/GF Available: Our famous Burmese pumpkin curry with ginger, garlic and chili with homemade sauce. With Veg $11.99 / With Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Fish Cake, Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99
More about Sun Cuisines
Item pic

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$10.25
Beef Stew with Lettuce Casserole$16.95
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chicken Soup

Pierogies

Fish Tacos

Blueberry Pancakes

Sweet Corn

Shrimp Scampi

Fried Pickles

Chicken Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston