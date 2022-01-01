Cambridge sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Cambridge

The Little Crepe Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

The Little Crepe Cafe

102 Oxford street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Florentine$13.00
Brie Delight$8.00
Cold Brew$3.50
More about The Little Crepe Cafe
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Bagel$2.15
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
Nova Lox Sandwich$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
Latkes (hot from the kitchen)$8.50
3 potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce (gluten free)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Sebastians
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
maple kouign amann$4.00
combining France and New England. a laminated dough is rolled with butter, maple sugar, and a sprinkle of salt.
BLT sandwich$13.00
applewood bacon, red gem lettuce, tomatoes, miso mayo.
salted toffee chip cookie$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
FLOUR MASS AVE image

 

FLOUR MASS AVE

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
grilled cauliflower melt$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
brown butter cinnamon roll$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MASS AVE
Shy Bird image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SB DUNKS.
extra crispy fried chicken bites made with a buttermilk brine, herbs, and spices. Served with your choice of sauce.
CAESAR SALAD.$9.95
Little gem, parmesan, francese croutons
FRIED CHICKEN & EGG.$11.25
pepper jack cheese, hot honey, Portuguese bun side of hash brown
More about Shy Bird
FLOUR ERIE ST image

 

FLOUR ERIE ST

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cappuccino$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
bittersweet chocolate brownie$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR ERIE ST
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST image

 

FLOUR MT AUBURN ST

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chopped greek salad$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
coffee$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
Tatte Catering image

 

Tatte Catering

318 Third St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Catering
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
Fried Calamari$16.00
Served with lemon aioli
Veggie Burger$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery image

 

Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery

1876 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build your own$9.00
Step 1: Choose your base
Step 2: Add toppings
Step 3: Choose your sweet syrup
Brazilian Style$12.00
BASE: Acai pulp, Banana, Blueberries and Guarana Syrup.
TOPPING: Banana, Strawberries, Pacoca, Brazilian Chocolate, Powder Milk and Condense Milk.
Love Oats Bowl$11.50
BASE: Overnight Oats, Almond Milk, Sweetened Coconut flake, Maple Syrup.
TOPPINGS: Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Ground flax Seeds, Almond Butter, home made Apple sauce and Maple syrup.
More about Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
North Eastern$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
Harvard$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Sweet Touch image

 

Sweet Touch

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw$5.65
Side of Bacon$4.25
Egg+Cheese Sandw$4.00
More about Sweet Touch
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rindge$12.50
Hummus, avocado, cheddar, apple, carrot, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, on 7-grian
North Eastern$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
Sherman$12.75
Hot pastrami, swiss, russian dressing, coleslaw on toasted rye
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic B.L.T.$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
Latté
Espresso with steamed textured milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
More about Darwin's Ltd.
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square

1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$11.83
apple-wood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo, on grilled sourdough
The Reubens$13.98
choice of corned beef, N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami or herb roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye
Atomic Meatloaf Meltdown$13.98
house grilled meatloaf, jack cheese, red onion jam and inner beauty hot sauce on grilled sourdough
More about All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

20 Acorn Park Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sebastians

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cambridge

Cookies

Egg Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Cappuccino

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Brownies

Muffins

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston