Cambridge sandwich spots you'll love

SANDWICHES • CREPES
The Little Crepe Cafe
102 Oxford street, Cambridge
Florentine
|Florentine
|$13.00
|Brie Delight
|$8.00
|Cold Brew
|$3.50
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
Build Your Bagel
|Build Your Bagel
|$2.15
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
|Latkes (hot from the kitchen)
|$8.50
3 potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce (gluten free)
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
Deli Special
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
maple kouign amann
|maple kouign amann
|$4.00
combining France and New England. a laminated dough is rolled with butter, maple sugar, and a sprinkle of salt.
|BLT sandwich
|$13.00
applewood bacon, red gem lettuce, tomatoes, miso mayo.
|salted toffee chip cookie
|$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
FLOUR MASS AVE
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|grilled cauliflower melt
|$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
SB DUNKS.
|SB DUNKS.
extra crispy fried chicken bites made with a buttermilk brine, herbs, and spices. Served with your choice of sauce.
|CAESAR SALAD.
|$9.95
Little gem, parmesan, francese croutons
|FRIED CHICKEN & EGG.
|$11.25
pepper jack cheese, hot honey, Portuguese bun side of hash brown
FLOUR ERIE ST
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
cappuccino
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|bittersweet chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
chopped greek salad
|chopped greek salad
|$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
|coffee
|$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Tatte Catering
318 Third St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Crunchy Halloumi Salad
|$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
Burger
|Burger
|$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Served with lemon aioli
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery
1876 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge
Build your own
|Build your own
|$9.00
Step 1: Choose your base
Step 2: Add toppings
Step 3: Choose your sweet syrup
|Brazilian Style
|$12.00
BASE: Acai pulp, Banana, Blueberries and Guarana Syrup.
TOPPING: Banana, Strawberries, Pacoca, Brazilian Chocolate, Powder Milk and Condense Milk.
|Love Oats Bowl
|$11.50
BASE: Overnight Oats, Almond Milk, Sweetened Coconut flake, Maple Syrup.
TOPPINGS: Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Ground flax Seeds, Almond Butter, home made Apple sauce and Maple syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
Little Egg Sandwich
|Little Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
|North Eastern
|$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
|Harvard
|$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough
Sweet Touch
241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw
|Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw
|$5.65
|Side of Bacon
|$4.25
|Egg+Cheese Sandw
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge
Rindge
|Rindge
|$12.50
Hummus, avocado, cheddar, apple, carrot, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, on 7-grian
|North Eastern
|$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
|Sherman
|$12.75
Hot pastrami, swiss, russian dressing, coleslaw on toasted rye
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge
Classic B.L.T.
|Classic B.L.T.
|$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
|Latté
Espresso with steamed textured milk.
|Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge
BLT
|BLT
|$11.83
apple-wood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo, on grilled sourdough
|The Reubens
|$13.98
choice of corned beef, N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami or herb roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye
|Atomic Meatloaf Meltdown
|$13.98
house grilled meatloaf, jack cheese, red onion jam and inner beauty hot sauce on grilled sourdough
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame