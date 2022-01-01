Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve croissants

Croissant image

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$4.25
ALT Croissant Sandwich$9.99
fresh avocado, organic spinach, tomato, and muenster cheese on a plain croissant. Served with a side roasted veggie salad.
More about Barismo 364
Cafe Zing! image

 

Cafe Zing!

25 White St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
tomato ricotta pesto croissant!$3.25
4 Pack of Iggys Chocolate Croissants (Copy)$16.00
Plain Croissant$3.00
More about Cafe Zing!
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Melted cheese, 1 over easy egg, thinly sliced prosciutto di parma over warm croissant.
Croissant$4.00
Spinach + Ricotta Croissant$4.50
Flakey butter croissant filled with spinach + ricotta filling.
More about VESTER
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.00
Croissant$4.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Chocolate Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Savory Croissant (Banana Peppers&Cheese)$3.95
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
Almond Croissant$3.95
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
almond croissant$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
croissant$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
ham and cheese croissant$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Shy Bird image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT.$2.95
LEEK & PARM CROISSANT.$2.95
PLAIN CROISSANT.$2.95
More about Shy Bird
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
almond croissant$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
croissant$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
ham and cheese croissant$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.50
Twice-baked croissant, rose syrup, almond frangipane, almonds. Serves one
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Croissant Tart$5.00
Peas, mint, pine nuts, Maine Grains rye. Serves one
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
almond croissant$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
croissant$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
ham and cheese croissant$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Croissant$3.50
what's better than a classic, all butter, flakey croissant?
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
More about Revival Cafe
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Two eggs soft scrambled, VT cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Catering
French Croissant image

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Croissant$4.70
Multi-grain Croissant$4.70
More about LASAISON BAKERY
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

 

Darwin's Ltd.

313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Kiza Cafe - Harvard Square image

 

Kiza Cafe - Harvard Square

1 Bennett Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Croissant$4.00
More about Kiza Cafe - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard

1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.75
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Egg Rolls

Lentil Soup

Cappuccino

Panna Cotta

Cookies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston