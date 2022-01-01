Croissants in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve croissants
More about Barismo 364
Barismo 364
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Croissant
|$4.25
|ALT Croissant Sandwich
|$9.99
fresh avocado, organic spinach, tomato, and muenster cheese on a plain croissant. Served with a side roasted veggie salad.
More about Cafe Zing!
Cafe Zing!
25 White St, Cambridge
|tomato ricotta pesto croissant!
|$3.25
|4 Pack of Iggys Chocolate Croissants (Copy)
|$16.00
|Plain Croissant
|$3.00
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Croissant Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Melted cheese, 1 over easy egg, thinly sliced prosciutto di parma over warm croissant.
|Croissant
|$4.00
|Spinach + Ricotta Croissant
|$4.50
Flakey butter croissant filled with spinach + ricotta filling.
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Croissant
|$3.00
|Croissant
|$4.00
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Savory Croissant (Banana Peppers&Cheese)
|$3.95
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.95
|Almond Croissant
|$3.95
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|almond croissant
|$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
|croissant
|$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
|ham and cheese croissant
|$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Shy Bird
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT.
|$2.95
|LEEK & PARM CROISSANT.
|$2.95
|PLAIN CROISSANT.
|$2.95
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|almond croissant
|$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
|croissant
|$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
|ham and cheese croissant
|$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Twice-baked croissant, rose syrup, almond frangipane, almonds. Serves one
|Asparagus and Goat Cheese Croissant Tart
|$5.00
Peas, mint, pine nuts, Maine Grains rye. Serves one
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|almond croissant
|$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
|croissant
|$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
|ham and cheese croissant
|$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
what's better than a classic, all butter, flakey croissant?
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Two eggs soft scrambled, VT cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about LASAISON BAKERY
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|French Croissant
|$4.70
|Multi-grain Croissant
|$4.70
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Croissant
More about Kiza Cafe - Harvard Square
Kiza Cafe - Harvard Square
1 Bennett Street, Cambridge
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Croissant
|$3.75
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)