Tortas in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve tortas
Olé A Taste Of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Pollo Tinga Torta
|$11.75
|Chorizo Torta
|$11.75
|Chilli Verde Torta
|$11.75
TACOS
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Milanesa Torta
|$14.00
Fried chicken/cabbage slaw/tomato/encurtidos/cascabel aioli
|Torta Meal Combo
|$17.00
Any Torta and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.
|Ahogada Torta
|$14.00
Pulled pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro aioli, and guajillo chile broth
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|TORTA MILANESA
|$14.50
Fried pork cutlet, refried beans, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, queso Oaxaca, habanero mayo, and cilantro on a roll
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - Cambridge
56 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Torta Fluida
|$6.75
molten chocolate cake made with 100% Venezuelan dark chocolate.
Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave
150 Western Avenue, Cambridge
|Torta
|$12.99
Mexican style sandwich stuffed with, refried beans, american cheese, onion, bell peppers, avocado slices and chipotle aiolisauce.
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|Braised Duck Torta
|$15.00
braised duck, heirloom beans, shrettuce, chipotle mayo, and cotija on a house baked telera roll
|Eggplant Torta
|$12.00
Eggplant Milanese with shrettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled red onion and cotija on homemade telera bread