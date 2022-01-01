Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve tortas

Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Olé A Taste Of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Tinga Torta$11.75
Chorizo Torta$11.75
Chilli Verde Torta$11.75
More about Olé A Taste Of Mexico
Item pic

TACOS

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Milanesa Torta$14.00
Fried chicken/cabbage slaw/tomato/encurtidos/cascabel aioli
Torta Meal Combo$17.00
Any Torta and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.
Ahogada Torta$14.00
Pulled pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro aioli, and guajillo chile broth
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TORTA MILANESA$14.50
Fried pork cutlet, refried beans, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, queso Oaxaca, habanero mayo, and cilantro on a roll
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

 

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - Cambridge

56 JFK Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Fluida$6.75
molten chocolate cake made with 100% Venezuelan dark chocolate.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave

150 Western Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$12.99
Mexican style sandwich stuffed with, refried beans, american cheese, onion, bell peppers, avocado slices and chipotle aiolisauce.
More about Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave
Smoked Duck Torta image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Duck Torta$15.00
braised duck, heirloom beans, shrettuce, chipotle mayo, and cotija on a house baked telera roll
Eggplant Torta$12.00
Eggplant Milanese with shrettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled red onion and cotija on homemade telera bread
More about Vincent's
Restaurant banner

 

Gran Gusto- Cambridge - 90 SHERMAN ST

90 SHERMAN ST, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Caprese$8.00
Traditional Italian almond or walnut cake
More about Gran Gusto- Cambridge - 90 SHERMAN ST

