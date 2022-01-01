Pancakes in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pancakes
ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
735 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
|$7.95
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Three Pancakes
|$9.00
|One Pancake
|$5.00
|Cookie Monster Pancakes
|$15.00
Grendel's Den Restaurant
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Big Ass Pancakes
|$9.00
Two fluffy 6 inch pancakes with agave syrup and whipped cream
The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake
|$10.00
Handcrated, deep-fried dough flavored with scallions and served with a ginger-soy sauce.
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.95
Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake
|$5.00
Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
125 River st, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake (Vegan)
|$6.00
Served with ginger sauce
Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Gluten-Free Short Stack Pancakes
|$8.99
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.99
Enjoy them plain or create your own from our toppings sections
|Pancakes
|$9.99
Made from in house fluffy pancakes. Served with Vermont maple syrup. Contains soy.
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
|$12.00
Ingredients: scallion, flour, salt, sriracha, mayo.
One of the most commonly consumed grain dishes in American, pan-seared, savory, scallion-flavored, good for sharing.
It also comes with spicy mayo.
***Egg, soy and gluten allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Scallion Pancakes
|$7.95