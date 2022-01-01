Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve pancakes

A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼 image

NOODLES

ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$7.95
More about ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Pancakes$9.00
One Pancake$5.00
Cookie Monster Pancakes$15.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Ass Pancakes$9.00
Two fluffy 6 inch pancakes with agave syrup and whipped cream
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallion Pancake$10.00
Handcrated, deep-fried dough flavored with scallions and served with a ginger-soy sauce.
More about The Mad Monkfish\r\nFormerly Thelonious Monkfish
Scallion Pancake image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancake$7.00
More about Shabu & Mein
Sugar & Spice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancake$6.95
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Pancakes$9.00
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancake$5.00
Scallion Pancake$5.00
More about Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
Scallion Pancake image

 

Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallion Pancake$7.00
More about Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallion Pancake (Vegan)$6.00
Served with ginger sauce
More about The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
Item pic

 

Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Short Stack Pancakes$8.99
Three Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
Enjoy them plain or create your own from our toppings sections
Pancakes$9.99
Made from in house fluffy pancakes. Served with Vermont maple syrup. Contains soy.
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼 image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$12.00
Ingredients: scallion, flour, salt, sriracha, mayo.
One of the most commonly consumed grain dishes in American, pan-seared, savory, scallion-flavored, good for sharing.
It also comes with spicy mayo.
***Egg, soy and gluten allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Scallion Pancakes image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancakes$7.95
More about Pai Kin Kao
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallion Pancake (V)$8.95
Pan-fried scallion pancake until brown and crispy served with house special ginger sauce
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

