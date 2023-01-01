Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve cheesecake

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.75
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.75
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Souffle Cheesecake$7.50
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Cheesecake Slice$6.75
New York style cheesecake with a gluten-free cinnamon oat crust. Served with house-made fruit preserves. (GF)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
cheesecake puff$5.00
burnt honey cheesecake filling with seasonal fruit!
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
Za Cambridge

350 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocoate-Goat Cheese Cheesecake$9.00
with Brown Butter-Toasted Hazelnut-Oreo Crunch and Whipped Cream (can be gluten free and nut free)
More about Za Cambridge
Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut Cheesecake Bostock$4.00
Twice-baked brioche, cinnamon syrup walnuts. Serves one
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake Slice$7.90
10" Cheesecake$89.00
6" Cheesecake$15.00
More about LASAISON BAKERY
State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banoffee Cheesecake$8.00
Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
Key Lime Cheesecake served with spiced tequila caramel, candied lime zest, gluten free cornmeal crumble, and whipped cream.
More about State Park
Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.75
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

