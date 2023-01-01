Cheesecake in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.75
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
101 Main Street, Cambridge
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Souffle Cheesecake
|$7.50
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|NY Cheesecake Slice
|$6.75
New York style cheesecake with a gluten-free cinnamon oat crust. Served with house-made fruit preserves. (GF)
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|cheesecake puff
|$5.00
burnt honey cheesecake filling with seasonal fruit!
More about Za Cambridge
Za Cambridge
350 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Chocoate-Goat Cheese Cheesecake
|$9.00
with Brown Butter-Toasted Hazelnut-Oreo Crunch and Whipped Cream (can be gluten free and nut free)
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Walnut Cheesecake Bostock
|$4.00
Twice-baked brioche, cinnamon syrup walnuts. Serves one
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
101 Main Street, Cambridge
More about LASAISON BAKERY
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Cheesecake Slice
|$7.90
|10" Cheesecake
|$89.00
|6" Cheesecake
|$15.00
More about State Park
State Park
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Banoffee Cheesecake
|$8.00
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$10.00
Key Lime Cheesecake served with spiced tequila caramel, candied lime zest, gluten free cornmeal crumble, and whipped cream.
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
