Calamari in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve calamari

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Pickled Peppers, Garlic Butter, Fresno Aioli
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$12.50
Sriracha-Sesame Mayo, Maine sea salt+ Japanese chili powder.
More about The Mad Monkfish
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rhode Island Calamari$12.00
banana peppers, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, lemon fennel aioli
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
CALAMARI$9.99
Calamari Risotto$16.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
Item pic

NOODLES

Chalawan Asian Eatery

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
Lang kawi crispy calamari with kaffir lime leaf lemongrass dried chili and chili jam sauce
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

Pagu

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$16.00
Fried calamari, piperrak, squid ink alioli
More about Pagu
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$14.00
Crispy-fried, Cherry Peppers, Harissa Aioli
More about The Hourly Oyster
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Calamari 蒜香鱿鱼卷$15.00
Ingredients: calamari, garlic, onion, red pepper, starch, baking soda, salt, black pepper.
Calamari is lightly breaded and fried with wheat shape. Topped with garlic, chili, salt and pepper. Garlicy and crunchy and pleasantly chewy
Gluten and seafood allergy.
Sizzling Calamari 铁板鲜鱿$26.00
Ingredients: baby calamari, chives, dried chili pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin, light soy sauce, chinese celery, onion.
Baby calamari (not just the ring, tentacle mostly) stir fry with garlic, celery and onion, flavored with soy sauce and cumin. Served on the bed of chives, on a sizzling plate.
Gluten, seafood and soy allergy
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Salt and Pepper Calamari$14.50
Spicy tempura-battered fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt, garlic, scallion, and peppers
More about Fuji at Kendall
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$16.00
Pickled Tomato & Peppers, Arugula, Avocado Aioli
More about Russell House Tavern
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$16.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
Restaurant banner

 

Gran Gusto- Cambridge

90 SHERMAN ST, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$13.00
Grilled calamari, sauteed mushrooms, lemon dressing
More about Gran Gusto- Cambridge
Restaurant banner

 

Baraka Cuisine

1728 Massachusetts avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALAMARI FRITTE$14.00
Preserved vegetables, harissa, chic pea flour.
More about Baraka Cuisine

