Calamari in Cambridge

Ingredients: baby calamari, chives, dried chili pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin, light soy sauce, chinese celery, onion.

Baby calamari (not just the ring, tentacle mostly) stir fry with garlic, celery and onion, flavored with soy sauce and cumin. Served on the bed of chives, on a sizzling plate.

Gluten, seafood and soy allergy

