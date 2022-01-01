Calamari in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve calamari
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Pickled Peppers, Garlic Butter, Fresno Aioli
More about The Mad Monkfish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Fried Calamari
|$12.50
Sriracha-Sesame Mayo, Maine sea salt+ Japanese chili powder.
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Rhode Island Calamari
|$12.00
banana peppers, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, lemon fennel aioli
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|CALAMARI
|$9.99
|Calamari Risotto
|$16.99
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Calamari
|$14.00
Lang kawi crispy calamari with kaffir lime leaf lemongrass dried chili and chili jam sauce
More about Pagu
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
Pagu
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Fried calamari, piperrak, squid ink alioli
More about The Hourly Oyster
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Crispy Calamari
|$14.00
Crispy-fried, Cherry Peppers, Harissa Aioli
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Garlic Calamari 蒜香鱿鱼卷
|$15.00
Ingredients: calamari, garlic, onion, red pepper, starch, baking soda, salt, black pepper.
Calamari is lightly breaded and fried with wheat shape. Topped with garlic, chili, salt and pepper. Garlicy and crunchy and pleasantly chewy
Gluten and seafood allergy.
|Sizzling Calamari 铁板鲜鱿
|$26.00
Ingredients: baby calamari, chives, dried chili pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin, light soy sauce, chinese celery, onion.
Baby calamari (not just the ring, tentacle mostly) stir fry with garlic, celery and onion, flavored with soy sauce and cumin. Served on the bed of chives, on a sizzling plate.
Gluten, seafood and soy allergy
More about Fuji at Kendall
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Salt and Pepper Calamari
|$14.50
Spicy tempura-battered fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt, garlic, scallion, and peppers
More about Russell House Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Crispy Calamari
|$16.00
Pickled Tomato & Peppers, Arugula, Avocado Aioli
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
98 Winthrop St, Cambridge
|Calamari
|$16.00
More about Gran Gusto- Cambridge
Gran Gusto- Cambridge
90 SHERMAN ST, Cambridge
|Calamari
|$13.00
Grilled calamari, sauteed mushrooms, lemon dressing