Sliders in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Aloha Sliders$13.88
Three (3) Angus Short Rib and Brisket sliders topped with swiss cheese and caramelized pineapple on sweet Hawaiian rolls.
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Fish (in "Worcestershire Sauce", Allium
三 (3) 个安格斯排骨和牛腩滑块，上面撒有瑞士奶酪和焦糖菠萝，配上甜美的夏威夷面包卷。
过敏：乳制品、麸质、鱼（在“伍斯特沙司”中）、葱
Lunch Plate - Vegetable Ramen$15.88
All lunch and catering dishes come with choice of: House Fried Rice (vegetarian or with pork), Papaya Salad, Jasmine Rice, Hot and Sour Soup, or Ma La tots. All dishes come with daikon pickles, fortune cookie, chef’s dessert
More about Wusong Road
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
LAMB SLIDERS$16.00
Grass-Fed Lamb Sliders, Bacon Jam, Mint Aioli, House-Made Potato Chips
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sliders$16.00
Country Biscuit Sliders$16.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders$9.00
Two Nashville style chicken sliders topped with mayo, pickles and coleslaw on a potato roll. Available either spicy or "Hot as Cluck!"
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Sliders$8.00
tater tots, celery & carrots
More about Cambridge Brewing Company

