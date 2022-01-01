Sliders in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve sliders
Wusong Road
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Aloha Sliders
|$13.88
Three (3) Angus Short Rib and Brisket sliders topped with swiss cheese and caramelized pineapple on sweet Hawaiian rolls.
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Fish (in "Worcestershire Sauce", Allium
三 (3) 个安格斯排骨和牛腩滑块，上面撒有瑞士奶酪和焦糖菠萝，配上甜美的夏威夷面包卷。
过敏：乳制品、麸质、鱼（在“伍斯特沙司”中）、葱
|Lunch Plate - Vegetable Ramen
|$15.88
All lunch and catering dishes come with choice of: House Fried Rice (vegetarian or with pork), Papaya Salad, Jasmine Rice, Hot and Sour Soup, or Ma La tots. All dishes come with daikon pickles, fortune cookie, chef’s dessert
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|LAMB SLIDERS
|$16.00
Grass-Fed Lamb Sliders, Bacon Jam, Mint Aioli, House-Made Potato Chips
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Breakfast Sliders
|$16.00
|Country Biscuit Sliders
|$16.00
The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
|$9.00
Two Nashville style chicken sliders topped with mayo, pickles and coleslaw on a potato roll. Available either spicy or "Hot as Cluck!"