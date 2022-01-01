Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buff Shrimp Tacos$10.99
More about Kickin' Chicken
SHRIMP TACO image

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP TACO$4.50
Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
More about Bodega Todo
Item pic

 

Wabi Sabi Food Truck

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Garlic Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Local Shrimp seasoned with Chili Garlic, Traditional Southern Style Cole Slaw, Avacado Crema served on a Scallion Tortilla.
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
La Nortena image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$8.00
8” flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, diced avocado, red diced onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
More about La Nortena
Bangin Shrimp Taco image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bangin Shrimp Taco$5.99
Lightly fried shrimp, spicy Bangin' Sauce, shredded cabbage and cilantro drizzled with our Mex 1 "Sweet Heat" sauce.
Santos Shrimp Taco$5.99
Baja spiced grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema and corn & black beans salsa.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buff Shrimp Tacos$10.99
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Bean Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Shumai

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Thai Tea

Teriyaki Chicken

Steak Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston