Shrimp tacos in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Buff Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|SHRIMP TACO
|$4.50
Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
Wabi Sabi Food Truck
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Local Shrimp seasoned with Chili Garlic, Traditional Southern Style Cole Slaw, Avacado Crema served on a Scallion Tortilla.
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
8” flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, diced avocado, red diced onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Bangin Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Lightly fried shrimp, spicy Bangin' Sauce, shredded cabbage and cilantro drizzled with our Mex 1 "Sweet Heat" sauce.
|Santos Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Baja spiced grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema and corn & black beans salsa.